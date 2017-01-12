Keven Buss joins Pinnacle Bank’s Board of Directors

Pinnacle Bank is pleased to welcome Keven L. Buss, CPA, to its Board of Directors.

Buss has been selected to replace Bill Garlow as a director of Pinnacle Bank – Wyoming. Garlow recently retired after serving on the Pinnacle Bank – Wyoming Board for more than 30 years.

“Keven is a natural fit,” states Doug Weedin, Pinnacle Bank – Wyoming CEO. “Not only does he bring a wealth of knowledge and experience, but his ongoing commitment to local communities mirrors our Bank’s philosophy. I’m certain Keven’s guidance and insight will be a tremendous asset to our Board.”

Buss is a Wyoming native and a shareholder in SBW & Associates, P.C. in Cody, Wyoming. He received his Certified Public Accountant license in 1992 and specializes in business planning, tax management and estate planning. Buss is a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants and the Wyoming Society of CPA’s.

Buss also serves as a board member for the Park County Library Foundation, Cody Medical Foundation, Paul Stock Foundation and the Cody Country Chamber of Commerce.





Family-owned since 1938, Pinnacle Bancorp, Inc. is a $9 billion financial holding company operating more than 140 community banks in eight states, including 11 in Wyoming. For more information, visit wypinnbank.com.

