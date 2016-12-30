Winter Tire FAQ's with Plains Tire Co.

When it comes to driving on Wyoming's winter roads, having the right tire matters. There's a good chance that we will have icy roads for a long period of time, so mounting winter tires isn't just a precaution, it's an essential safety measure.

We have compiled a list of FAQ's we get about winter tires and Missy Simonson, Manager at Plains Tire Co. in Riverton has answered them for us:





What's in a winter tire anyway? "The tread. Winter tires have a much wider tread groove and you can get them without or with studs for even better traction. They are also made out of a softer rubber compound."



Is it bad if I leave my winter tires on past the cold season? "Yes. Hot pavement will eat them alive. That's because of the softer rubber compound they are made of."



How do I store my winter tires during the off-season? "Basically just store them in a dry space, away from the sun. We like to store ours in plastic bags but mostly it's important to keep them out of the sun and dry. If well taken care of, you should be able to get a good 2-3 seasons out of them."



How do I choose a good winter tire? "Stop by the shop at 1175 N Federal Blvd in Riverton. Nick and I are happy to help you find the right tire for your vehicle!"

Front Desk Team- Missy Simonson, Manager and Nick East, Assistant Manager



The team at Plains Tire Co. in Riverton want to make sure your vehicle is equipped to handle black ice and snowfall this winter. Right now if you buy a set of four winter tires, you will get $50 off!









