PMO providing suicide awareness training for parents and teens this week in Riverton

Prevention Management Organization of Fremont County is sponsoring a SafeTALK training next aimed at parents and their teens to help them identify persons who are thinking of suicide.

The SafeTALK will be 6-8 p.m. on Jan. 25 and 26 at the Riverton Branch Library. The training aims to ensure that persons with thoughts of suicide are identified and linked to suicide intervention caregivers. TALK stands for Tell, Ask, Listen and KeepSafe.

Glenda Mitchell and Tauna GroomSmith will be performing the training. Anyone15 or older may attend, but this training will be specifically aimed at parents and teens. RSVP by January 24 to GroomSmith at 307-349-4495 or tgroomsmith@pmowyo.com.



