Your unused prescription drugs could fall into the wrong hands; here's what to do

(L-R) Top row: Fort Washakie Health Center and Wind River Family Community Health Center in Arapahoe. Bottom row: Lander Police Department, Riverton Police Department and Dubois Town Hall.

If you exclude alcohol and marijuana, prescription drugs are the most commonly abused substances by Fremont County youth. It is not unheard of for addicts to break into homes, vehicles or even steal drugs from relatives.

Youth who abuse prescription drugs often report they took the meds from family or friends; that or they bought them off other youth or young adults.

This is a problem. Keep your unused prescription narcotics out of circulation; get rid of them safely.

Prevention Management Organization of Wyoming - Fremont County has worked to get 5 drop boxes around the county where you can safely dispose of unused & outdated prescriptions, vet drugs, OTC medications, vitamins, medical patches and creams. Sharps are not accepted.

Wind River Community Healthcare – 14 Great Plains Rd, Arapahoe

Fort Washakie Health Center – 29 Black Coal Dr, Ft. Washakie

Lander Police Department – 240 Lincoln St, Lander

Riverton City Hall – 816 N Federal Blvd, Riverton

Dubois Town Hall - 712 Meckem St, Dubois

More locations could be added soon. There is also a program in place to recycle unused medications; check with your pharmacy to see if they participate.