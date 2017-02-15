Prevention Management Organization
PMO of Wyoming partners to bring safe consumption to Sundance

(Sundance, Wyo) - Third Annual Sundance Winter Festival

Feb. 18-19

Beat the cold and take charge of your winter!

With lots of activities to choose from, the Third Annual Sundance Winter Festival offers entertainment and pure enjoyment for the entire family!

To help make local festivals safe and fun, the Sundance Area Chamber of Commerce, the City of Sundance, local businesses, and the Prevention Management Organization of Wyoming (PMO) are ensuring every server has received responsible alcohol server training.

Learn more at http://sundancewinterfestival.com/ or http://www.sundancewyoming.com/.