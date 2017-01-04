Do you have a New Years Resolution? How about 6 weeks to a new you with Refine Medical Laser

The new year is here and many of us plan to self improve in some aspect of our lives. If you are wanting to become healthier and shed some weight, the Clean Start Weight Loss Program is what you need to conquer that New Year's Resolution!

Refine Medical Laser & Aesthetics can help you achieve your goal in as little as 6 weeks. The Clean Start Weight Loss Program uses hormone injections to help your body eliminate fat. You start by completing a full medical history, and get the required lab testing to ensure the program is safe and will work for you.





Clean Start Weight Loss Program Benefits Include:



No Packaged Meals – Eat Real Food – This means you learn how to make smarter choices AND save money!



You will receive a comprehensive support package that includes: Guidebook, Food Journal, Tip Sheets, Shopping List and a Cookbook with over 50 recipes!



Increased Fat loss with “Fat Burning” lipotropic injections



Increased Energy–with Vitamin injections



Long Term Weight Loss Success – Learn a new healthy lifestyle to maintain your weight loss



6 additional weeks of supervised maintenance to Reset Your Metabolism



No Intense Exercise Needed



Burns fat, not Muscle





Let us help you with that New Years resolution! SIX WEEKS TO A NEW YOU!



Call Refine Medical Laser at 307-332-0308 to schedule a consultation and learn more about our Clean Start Weight Loss Program!



Happy Holidays!!