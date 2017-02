(Lander, Wyo.) - Everyone is invited to join the Lander Chamber of Commerce for Business After Hours at Refine Medical Laser & Aesthetics at 8185 WY-789 in Lander, WY on Thursday, February 16th from 5:30 - 7:30 pm.

Come and enjoy visiting with fellow business owners, friends and neighbors and celebrate Refine Medical Laser & Aesthetics 3rd Year Anniversary.

ANY treatments booked on that day will be 20% off as part of their celebration! For more information call Refine at 307-332-0308.