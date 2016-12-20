Rendezvous Dental is spreading the Christmas spirit this Friday at their Christmas Care Day event

The Holidays are here and that means Rendezvous Dental's Christmas Care Day is just around the corner! Christmas Care Day is our way of giving back and giving thanks to our wonderful community. On this day, we will be providing dental care free of charge to people in need.

Last year we donated over $5,500 in dental services and we're looking to do it again on Friday, December 23rd from 7:30 am- 4 pm on first-come, first-served basis. We will open our doors at 7:00 am and plan to start treating patients around 7:30 am. Once checked in, the patient will be given a numbered registration form and will be treated in the order in which they arrived. We will likely have time to treat 30-40 patients. If the patient is not present when their number is called, the number will be skipped and not called again.

We will be offering 1 of 4 services to those we see: 1 filling, 1 extraction, x-rays and an exam, or a cleaning. Please share this post with someone that may benefit from this event.

Can't wait to see you there!

Rendezvous Dental is located at 312 N. 8th St. in Riverton. For more information call 307-856-2778.