Attention Dental Hygienists!

*** $1000.00 relocation bonus offered!!!***
If you're searching for a rewarding career in Dental Hygiene, Rendezvous Dental is now accepting resumes for a part time Registered Dental Hygienist for our dynamic and rapidly growing practice. We are located in Fremont County which boasts world-class recreation opportunities with an excellent quality of life. Located in Riverton, WY, we have 2-3 8-hour shifts per week available. Anesthesia license preferred. Rendezvous Dental offers competitive wages, paid health insurance, dental benefits, paid vacation and holidays, and flexible hours. New Hygienists welcome to apply. If you are looking for a relaxed environment that is dedicated to their patients and treats all areas of dental hygiene, please contact Rendezvous Dental (contact information below).
Rendezvous Dental
312 N 8th St W
Riverton, WY 82501
307.856.2778
drs.crane.sackett@gmail.com
