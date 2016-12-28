Attention Dental Hygienists!

The team at Rendezvous Dental

*** $1000.00 relocation bonus offered!!!***

If you're searching for a rewarding career in Dental Hygiene, Rendezvous Dental is now accepting resumes for a part time Registered Dental Hygienist for our dynamic and rapidly growing practice. We are located in Fremont County which boasts world-class recreation opportunities with an excellent quality of life. Located in Riverton, WY, we have 2-3 8-hour shifts per week available. Anesthesia license preferred. Rendezvous Dental offers competitive wages, paid health insurance, dental benefits, paid vacation and holidays, and flexible hours. New Hygienists welcome to apply. If you are looking for a relaxed environment that is dedicated to their patients and treats all areas of dental hygiene, please contact Rendezvous Dental (contact information below).

Our fabulous hygienists, Patti and Melonie

Rendezvous Dental

312 N 8th St W

Riverton, WY 82501

307.856.2778

drs.crane.sackett@gmail.com





Check us out online:

www.rendezvousdental.com

facebook.com/rendezvousdental







