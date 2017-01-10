Enter your chance to WIN a Smile Makeover with Rendezvous Dental!

Dr. Crane and Andrea Snider, last year's Smile Makeover winner.

(Fremont County, Wyo.) - Have you heard about our Smile Makeover giveaway at Rendezvous Dental? Last year we donated nearly $17k worth of dental work to Andrea Snider, last year's deserving winner (read her story here).

To enter your chance to win a Smile Makeover, all you have to do is:

1. Submit a video to drs.crane.sackett@gmail.com or 307-349-8607 showing your 'not-so-perfect' and answer the two following questions:

a. What do you feel is your primary dental problem?



b. How would a brand new "Selfie-Smile" change your life?



2. Next, you will need to stop by Rendezvous Dental office and fill out an entry form!

3. Then, we will give you an initial comprehensive exam and full-mouth x-rays on or before February 13th, 2017. Click here to read the Terms and Conditions.

We will announce the winner on Valentines Day! Good luck!

Rendezvous Dental is located at 312 N 8th St. W. in Riverton, WY 82501

307-856-2778





