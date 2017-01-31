Support the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation at the Wind River Chapter Banquet

Dear Elk Country Enthusiast,

You are invited to the Wind River Chapter Banquet on Saturday, February 4th, 2017 for an evening to benefit elk country! Doors open at 4pm at the Fremont Center/Armory at the Riverton Fairgrounds.

There will be games, raffles and a silent auction. Best of all, you will be supporting a cause that's close to the heart of hunters, their families and the future of the great outdoors.

Event Highlights/Items:

Kimber Camp Guard, 10mm Purpose built to be the perfect backcountry bear gun. 10mm is widely recognized as the best semiauto bear cartridge. RMEF logo included on the custom wood engraved grips.



Browning Xbolt Hell's Canyon Speed, 7mm Rem Mag Features A-TAC AU camo pattern composite stock with Dura-Touch Armor coating, textured gripping surfaces and RMEF logo on grip cap.



2017 PBR World Finals Package - Viva Las Vegas! Quantities are limited! Don’t miss your chance for a rare RMEF VIP experience in the city where the fun never sets.



Will you join us? To purchase tickets call Phyllis at 307-850-4687, or click here to purchase your tickets online. Tickets WILL NOT be sold at the door.

Tickets are limited, so don’t wait - get yours reserved today!

"Founded in 1984, fueled by hunters and with a growing membership of more than 220,000 strong, the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation has conserved upward of 6.8 million acres for elk and other wildlife. The RMEF also works to open and improve public access, fund and advocate for science-based resource management, and ensure the future of America's hunting heritage."

