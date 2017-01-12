Extra Extra - Read All About It!  'R' Recreation 2017 Spring Brochure Released 

The 2017 'R' Recreation Brochure has been released with a variety of programs being offered for all ages from now thru May.
<< CLICK HERE >> to view the brochure.
Don't wait a second longer to check us out as deadlines are always approaching for many of our programs such as, but not limited to:
- HIIT the Weights
- HIIT to the Core
- Young Rustler Climbing Program
- Adult Pickleball
- Coed Volleyball
- Woman's Volleyball
- and so much more.
Check us out on Facebook, our website or you can reach us at 307-855-2015 or 307-855-2190 for any questions.
'R' Recreation would like to thank our partner Fremont Chevy Buick GMC for helping us bring you this message.