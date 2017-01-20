Hunter Safety Training

'R' Recreation would like to thank our partner Fremont Chevy Buick GMC for helping us bring you this message.

The Wyoming Game and Fish is gearing up for it's 2nd Session of their certified hunter safety education course. The training will take place on February 6, 9, 13, 16, 23 with Field Trials slated for February 25th. Successful completion of this course is required for all hunters born after January 1st, 1966. Attendance at all class meetings is required. Instructors, Tim Pierce and Kelly Baptist, have certifications to teach this course from Game and Fish.

The course will run from 6:30pm - 9:30pm for classroom dates in CWC Health & Science Center #100. The cost is $16.

DEADLINE TO REGISTER: Friday, February 3rd



