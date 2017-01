'R' Recreation would like to thank our partner Fremont Chevy Buick GMC for helping us bring you this message.



Join us at the Tonkinfeller Plaza Ice Rink as the Riverton High School Student Council invites the community to skate to the light of glow sticks.

OPEN TO ALL AGES! GREAT FAMILY EVENT!

Saturday, January 28th from 6:00pm - 10:00pm

Admission: $5 (includes skate rental and 1 Glow Stick) Additional Glow Sticks can be purchased for $1/stick.

All proceeds will go to the Make A Wish Foundation.