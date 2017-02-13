R Recreation would like to thank our partner Fremont Chevy Buick GMC for helping us bring you this content on County 10

'R' Recreation would like to invite all Girls in Grades 1st-8th to join us as we celebrate National Girls and Women in Sports Day on February 18th, 2017.

This fun-filled event will be held at Riverton High School from 9am - Noon with 3 different sessions allowing participants to pick which activities they would like to partake in.

Date: Saturday, February 18th, 2017

Grade: 1st-8th Grade Girls

Cost: Advanced Registration ($15/participant), Day of Event ($25/participant)

Registration: Download a Registration Form or stop in the 'R' Recreation Office.







