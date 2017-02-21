Wolverine Soccer Camp

R Recreation would like to thank our partner Fremont Chevy Buick GMC for helping us bring you this content on County 10.



What a great way to spend a Saturday being involved in dynamic, interactive drills and games.

After a successful season in 2016, come out and meet the Wolverine boy's coaches and players with this camp. They were state runners up last year and are sure to be state contenders again this season.

This camp will focus on improving foot skills, striking, and strategies of the game.

When: Saturday, March 4th

Ages/Times: U6, U8 10:30am - Noon and U10, U12 1:00pm - 3:00pm

Where: Riverton High School Turf Field

Cost: $20/participant







