Is your college student home for Christmas break? Tune up their vehicle with RTO!

At this special time of year, those of us who have children in college get to spend some much needed time with them over the holiday break and the team at RTO Point S Tire & Auto Service want to make sure they are safe as they travel back and forth from home.

"We know how nerve racking it can be to have a child on the road in these weather conditions," said Joe Stanbury, RTO Point S Owner. "It's a good idea to make sure their tires are good enough to deal with these treacherous, winter roads. At RTO Point S we carry the largest selection of traction tires in the area."

Bring your kids' vehicles in to RTO and we will take care of everything, so you can be at ease as they pull out of the driveway! Ask the RTO team to check/change the battery, change the oil and filter, flush your transmission, check your coolant and antifreeze strength, change your wiper blades, check your brakes and heating system and other maintenance prep needed for winter road conditions.



We would like to thank our customers who have made our jobs easier and our lives more fulfilling. Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays from all of us at RTO!

