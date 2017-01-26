(Fremont County, Wyo.) - The recent snow storm that dumped one foot of snow in some areas has created dangerous driving conditions around Fremont County. RTO Point S wants to encourage everyone to drive safe and be sure your vehicle is equipped for these snow packed and icy roads!

Driving cautiously is imperative, but if you really want to up your safety rating, RTO Point S recommends outfitting your vehicle with a trusted set of winter tires. If you've ever owned a set, then you know that not all tires are created equal.



There is a significant difference between an all-season tire and a winter tire:

the pliability or softness of rubber



design and depth of tread



shape and placement of studs



All of these design attributes are tried and tested for maximum traction and safety.



"We want our family, friends and neighbors to be safe out there. We carry only the best, and we've found the safest brands to be Nokian and Hankook," explained Joe Stanbury, RTO Owner.

The Hakkapeliitta, by Nokian is the most advanced studded tire in the world. A great deal of innovation and testing has gone into its development:



extreme winter safety



lower tire noise



decreased fuel consumption



stable and balanced handling



and a new, revolutionary stud concept



With its exceptional traction, Nokian has won several awards and world records, including beating it's own of 335 kmph (208 mph) on an icy road!

Of course, we don't recommend trying to beat their record but we do encourage equipping your vehicle with a good set of winter tires.

Stop by RTO Point S Tire & Auto Service, our friendly staff can help equip your vehicle with a great set of winter tires! Remember, your vehicle is only as safe as your tires are.



613 S Federal Blvd, Riverton, WY 82501, 307-856-9744



912 West Main, Riverton, Wyoming 82501, 307-856-1412





