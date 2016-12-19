

The holiday season is a time full of parties and festivities, but that also means more buzzed and drunk drivers are on the roadways. Too many people wait until after they've started drinking to figure out how they will get home, but by then, it's too late to make a clear-headed decision.



Before You Celebrate—Plan Ahead Of course, we don’t intend to harm anyone when we celebrate during the holiday season.





Here are some tips to keep in mind if you choose to drink:





Pace yourself. Know what constitutes a standard drink and have no more than one per hour—and no more than 4 drinks for men or 3 for women per day.



Have “drink spacers”—make every other drink a nonalcoholic one.



Plan your safe ride home before you start the party and designate a sober driver.



If you will not be drinking, offer to be a sober driver for others who will be.



No excuses call a taxi or ask your bartender for a Safe Ride voucher, use public transportation or phone a sober friend or family member.



Friends don't let other friends drive drunk. If someone you know has been drinking, do not let that person get behind the wheel. Take their keys, take them home, or help them arrange a sober ride.



If you see an impaired driver on the road, contact your local law enforcement by dialing 9-1-1. Your actions could help save someone’s life.





Our wish this holiday season is that you, your friends and family will do your part to keep yourself and others safe.

The state and local law enforcement will be doing their part to help keep roads safe for holiday travelers. They'll be on the lookout for drunk drivers during a special Over the Limit enforcement mobilization from December 14, 2016, to January 2, 2017.

All in all, we want you and all families to enjoy the festivities and have a happy holiday! Be smart and never drive while impaired.

Remember! Natrona County law enforcement will be on the lookout for drunk drivers this holiday season. #Buzzed Driving is Drunk Driving.

Have a safe holiday season! For more information on celebrating your holidays safely and tips for cutting back, visit: http://www.RethinkingDrinking.niaaa.nih.gov



