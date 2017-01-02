Know Your Role on Super Bowl Sunday 

If you plan to drink; don’t drive! Before you ever leave the house, make a plan for having a fun, safe night out. Follow these safety tips, and you’ll be on your way to your own Super Bowl win.

You know the rules—it’s illegal to drive drunk. Before you head out for the Super Bowl party, make a game plan that includes a sober driver—someone who will not drink at all, and will safely deliver you to your final destination.



Download and use NHTSA’s SaferRide mobile app. The app helps people connect with a safe ride home by calling a taxi or a friend and by identifying the app user’s location so they can be picked up. The app is available for Android devices on Google Play, and Apple devices on the iTunes store.



Make sure your designated driver is actually sober. If he or she decided to drink unexpectedly, don’t worry about insulting them. Call a cab, use the SaferRide app, or call someone else who you know hasn’t been drinking.



Tweet your designated driver’s name to @NHTSAgov to add their name on the Wall of Fame.



Don’t let friends (and fans) drive drunk. Help arrange a safe way for them to get home, too.



When you ride home with your sober driver, make sure you—and your driver—wear a seat belt. It’s your best defense in a crash.



Remember, walking impaired can also be dangerous. Designate a sober friend to walk home with you.



If you find yourself unable to get home safely, ask the host if you can stay for the night.



For Super Bowl Sunday, be a team player and remember: Fans Don’t Let Fans Drive Drunk. There will be a DUI enforcement period February 3rd - 5th!





