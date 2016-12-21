Brian Armstrong, SageWest Emergency Department Director; Tracie Stratton, SageWest Interim Chief Executive Officer; Sherrill Sorensen, SageWest Chief Nursing Officer; Kasey Rasmussen, Boot Barn Store Manager; and Amanda Christiansen, Boot Barn Assistant Manager.

Horses for the Hospital, thank you Fremont County! Community members purchased the stuffed animal horses from Boot Barn in Riverton and donated them to the patients this holiday season who will be served by SageWest Health Care. On behalf of SageWest Health Care and Boot Barn, thank you to our community members for your generosity.

