"Horses for the Hospital, thank you Fremont County!"
Horses for the Hospital, thank you Fremont County! Community members purchased the stuffed animal horses from Boot Barn in Riverton and donated them to the patients this holiday season who will be served by SageWest Health Care. On behalf of SageWest Health Care and Boot Barn, thank you to our community members for your generosity.
