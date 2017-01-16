Donate and Save: Giving Blood to Save Lives is Easier than Ever

Every two seconds, someone in the U.S. needs blood. And seasonal obstacles like busy holiday schedules, blood drives canceled due to inclement winter weather, and illnesses like the flu sidelining potential donors can hamper efforts to maintain a healthy blood supply. That’s why, since 1970, January has been designated as National Blood Donor Month – a month dedicated to shining a spotlight on the generosity of those who give their blood to save the lives of others, while also raising awareness of the continued need for donations.

“Donating blood is one of the easiest and most effective ways that you can have a personal and direct impact on the health of our community,” said Dr. Mark Woodard, pathologist and laboratory medical director of SageWest Health Care. “Most people don’t realize that a one-time donation can save the lives of up to three people. That’s significant.”

Donating is an easy, four-step process that includes registration, medical history and a mini-physical, the actual donation process, and a post-donation refreshment. The brief mini-physical checks temperature, blood pressure, pulse and hemoglobin to ensure safety of the donor’s blood. The actual blood donation usually takes less than 12 minutes.

“Despite efforts to raise awareness and make donating blood easier and more convenient, less than 10% of the eligible population actually donate blood,” said Dr. Woodard. “So, as you plan out your resolutions for the coming year, consider making a little room in your January schedule for a blood donation. There’s no better way to kick off 2017 than by helping to save lives.”

If you are interested in giving blood, please contact the United Blood Services at (307) 638-3326 and www.unitedbloodservices.org.

Know Before You Go

Donating blood is a safe process. A sterile needle is used only once for each donor and then discarded.



Donors can give either whole blood or specific blood components (red cells, plasma or platelets).



Healthy bone marrow makes a constant supply of red cells, plasma and platelets. The body will replenish the elements given during a blood donation – some in a matter of hours and others in a matter of weeks.



All donated blood is tested for HIV, hepatitis B and C, syphilis and other infectious diseases before it can be released to hospitals.



To donate, individuals must be at least 17 years old, weigh at least 110 pounds and be in generally good health.



Information provided by the American Red Cross