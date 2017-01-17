SageWest Health Tip: Health Insurance Enrollment 

A few weeks into the new year, don't let your resolutions slip through your fingers! Schedule an appointment with our Certified Application Counselor (CAC) today and find an affordable insurance plan that works for you.

Through the end of January, we have a Certified Application Counselor (CAC) on hand to help you understand your options and navigate the system. For one-on-one assistance, they can call, email or schedule an in-person visit with our CAC, or they can visit www.GetEnrollmentHelp.com to learn more about the Marketplace. There, you can easily access helpful information, including a check list of the documents you will need to enroll for insurance.