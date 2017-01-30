SageWest Health Care invites community to Chest Pain Accreditation Celebration

(Fremont County, Wyo.) - SageWest Health Care earned Chest Pain Center Accreditation from the Society of Cardiovascular Patient Care (SCPC), the accrediting arm of the American College of Cardiology. SCPC is an international not-for-profit organization focused on transforming cardiovascular care by assisting facilities in their effort to create communities of excellence that bring together quality, cost and patient satisfaction.

Hospitals that have earned SCPC accreditation have a higher level of expertise in serving patients who arrive with symptoms of a heart attack. They emphasize the importance of standardized diagnostic and treatment programs that provide more efficient and effective evaluation as well as more appropriate and rapid treatment of patients with chest pain and other heart attack symptoms. They also serve as a point of entry into the healthcare system to evaluate and treat other medical problems, and they help to promote a healthier lifestyle in an attempt to reduce the risk factors for heart attack.

“Earning Chest Pain Center accreditation is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our clinical team, our community partners and the SCPC, who have been working collaboratively to ensure our hospital is prepared to provide high quality care to patients when heart attacks strike,” said Tracie Stratton, SageWest Health Care Interim CEO. “SageWest’s top priority is to provide quality healthcare close to home, and this accomplishment demonstrates one of the many ways we continually work to enhance and improve our service.”

To become an Accredited Chest Pain Center, SageWest Health Care engaged in rigorous evaluation by SCPC for its ability to assess, diagnose and treat patients who may be experiencing a heart attack. To our communities, this means that processes are in place that meet strict criteria aimed at:

Reducing the time from onset of symptoms to diagnosis and treatment



Treating patients more quickly during the critical window of time when the integrity of the heart muscle can be preserved



Monitoring patients when it is not certain that they are having a heart attack to ensure that they are not sent home too quickly or needlessly admitted to the hospital



“People tend to wait when they think they might be having a heart attack, and that’s a mistake,” said Sherrill Sorensen, SageWest Health Care Chief Nursing Officer. “The average patient arrives in the emergency department more than two hours after the onset of symptoms, but what they don’t realize is that the sooner a heart attack is treated, the less damage to the heart and the better the outcome for the patient. With our new accreditation, we hope to bring greater awareness to the importance of timely care and help even more people in our communities.”

On Tuesday, January 31st from 4pm-6pm the community is invited to the Chest Pain Accreditation Celebration in the SageWest Riverton Cafeteria and on February 1st from 4pm-6pm at SageWest Lander Conference Room.

To learn more about any of SageWest’s healthcare services, please call 307-332-4420 in Lander or 307-856-4161 in Riverton or visit www.sagewesthealthcare.com.





