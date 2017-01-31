SageWest Health Care Invites Community to Celebrate New Achievement in Cardiovascular Care

(Fremont County, Wyo.) - SageWest Health Care has earned the Chest Pain Center Accreditation from the Society of Cardiovascular Patient Care (SCPS). Hospitals that have earned SCPC accreditation have a higher level of expertise in serving patients who arrive with symptoms of a heart attack.



SageWest Health Care and staff will be celebrating this great achievement to recognize the hard work and dedication of our clinical team who have helped make this possible. The community is invited to attend.



Riverton: Today, Tuesday, January 31st from 4pm-6pm in the SageWest Riverton Cafeteria



Lander: Wednesday, February 1st from 4pm-6pm in the SageWest Lander Conference Room



“Earning Chest Pain Center accreditation is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our clinical team, our community partners and the SCPC, who have been working collaboratively to ensure our hospital is prepared to provide high quality care to patients when heart attacks strike,” said Tracie Stratton, SageWest Health Care Interim CEO.

Click here to learn more about what this means to our communities.











