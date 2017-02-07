Dr. John Murray and Dr. Brad Oliverson join SageWest Health Care to provide emergency medicine services

L-R: Dr. John Murray and Dr. Brad Oliverson

(Fremont County, Wyo.) – SageWest Health Care is pleased to announce that John Murray, M.D., and Brad Oliverson, D.O., have joined its staff and will be offering emergency medicine services to patients at SageWest Health Care in Riverton. These providers are the first of several physicians expected to begin practicing in Fremont County this year as SageWest continues to grow health care services.

“We are pleased to welcome both Dr. Murray and Dr. Oliverson to SageWest Health Care,” said Tracie Stratton, interim CEO of SageWest Health Care. “High quality emergency medicine is important to our community, and the expertise of these physicians is important as we strive to meet our region’s evolving healthcare needs.”

Dr. Murray joins SageWest from White Memorial Medical Center and Methodist Hospital of Southern California where he practiced since 2003. He completed a residency in emergency medicine at Harbor-University of California Los Angeles (UCLA) Medical Center in Torrance, Calif., and earned his medical degree from the University of Southern California School of Medicine in Los Angeles.

Dr. Oliverson joins the hospital’s medical staff following an emergency medicine residency at Kingman Regional Medical Center in Kingman, Ariz. He earned his medical degree from Des Moines University College of Osteopathic Medicine in Des Moines, Iowa.