4 Surprising Things That Can Boost Your Heart Health

Heart disease is the number one killer of both men and women in the U.S. In fact, according to the American Heart Association, one in four people die of heart disease every year. That’s why it’s important to play smart with your heart.



h/t Eli Duke via Flickr, CC 2.0

We've compiled a list of super easy ways to give your heart that extra mmph! And we're pretty sure you're going to like them.





Dark chocolate

Yep. You heard us. Dark chocolate contains polyphenols, which reduce the number of cell-damaging free radicals in your body. Just don’t go overboard – research suggests indulging three times a month.

Be a good neighbor

Next time you see your neighbor, say hi! According to a University of Michigan study, people who felt like a part of their community, trusted their neighbors and felt safe were 34 percent less likely to have a heart attack.

Get a flu shot

According to a study published in the Journal of the American Medical Association, getting a flu shot reduces a person’s risk of having a heart attack by roughly 36 percent. So, don’t skip your annual flu shot!

Drink coffee

Make it a grande. A Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health survey showed that drinking three to five cups of coffee a day may reduce the risk of developing clogged arteries and may reduce a person’s risk of developing type 2 diabetes.

Not too bad, huh? While some of these heart-hacks may excite you, they're no miracle cure. It's important to take an active role in your health to ensure a long and healthy life.





Internist, Dr. John Reckling at SageWest Health Care challenges you to up your heart game by acting on these two simple and practical habits:

Habit No. 1 - Walking

Did you know that by exercising as few as 30 minutes per day, you can improve your heart health and quality of life? And it doesn’t have to be hardcore, rigorous exercise. It can be as simple as taking a walk around the block.

Tip: Try breaking up your 30-minute walk into three, 10-minute walk breaks throughout the day – before work, during lunch or after dinner – whatever works best for you and is easy to maintain. However you choose to do it, your heart will thank you.

Habit No. 2 - Know Your Numbers and schedule your annual screening

Taking an active role in your health can help you ensure a long and healthy life. One step in taking charge of your heart health is knowing three key numbers:

Blood pressure

Cholesterol levels

Waist size

Understanding these three numbers and what they mean can help ensure that you’re on the right path to optimum heart health. If you’re unsure about your risk for heart disease, take an online health risk assessment and talk to your primary care doctor.

He or she can help highlight any problem areas and provide a path to make changes that can help get your numbers in a healthy range. And, most importantly, remember to schedule your annual screening with your primary care doctor to get your latest numbers.

If you don’t have a primary care doctor, call 856-4161 in Riverton or 332-4420 in Lander to find a primary care provider.

While heart disease may be the number one killer of men and women in the U.S., the good news is that taking a couple of simple steps can help you improve your heart health today!



