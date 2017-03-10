SageWest Health Care Offering Free Blood Tests for Patients 

As we shared last week, SageWest is deeply committed to regaining the community’s trust and confidence in our healthcare services. Although we have no reason to believe that any infectious disease was transmitted to our surgical patients, we are complying with the Wyoming Department of Health’s recommendation that we alert patients who had surgery at the Lander hospital between December 2013 and October 2016 of an extremely remote risk of possible exposure to blood-borne pathogens from surgical instruments.

As part of our commitment to quality care and patient safety, SageWest will be offering free blood tests to eligible patients. The testing will be offered through an independent laboratory and will be conducted at an offsite location.

Beginning Tuesday, March 14, patients can call 844-308-6635 between 9 a.m. and 8 p.m. MST to speak with a representative.

We understand your concerns and want to address those as quickly as possible without causing any undue alarm or inconvenience. Our highest priorities at SageWest remain providing quality care and ensuring the safety of our patients.

We appreciate your patience during this time and will continue to share more information about testing services as additional details are confirmed.








