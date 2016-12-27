"Blizzard of Cash" Returns to Shoshone Rose Casino & Hotel!

There's always something fun happening at The Rose! This weekend we're ringing in the New Year with multiple events. Don't miss everything we've got going on!

If It's Exciting, It's Happening at The Rose!



On Friday, December 30th you will have a chance to walk away with an ATV for the New Year. We'll draw for the ATV at 10pm and there will be 24 Random Hot Seat drawings from 6pm - Midnight!



Also on the 30th, we're bringing back one of our most popular games! Come play "Blizzard of Cash" with us!

Four people at a time will be called to the game show area.



Contestants will be dressed in winter hats, scarves and big mittens.



Each contestant enters the machine and the money they exit with between their mittens is theirs to take home.



After all four have completed their turn, the highest money amount will have an additional $100 bonus.



"Blizzard of Cash" will be available to play every Saturday in January and there will be approximately 48 winners per night!

Plans for New Year's Eve and New Year's Day?

Come and celebrate at The Rose! We will have party favors, hor d'oeuvres and a sparkling cider toast as the ball drops on Saturday, December 31st! We will also have a Tailgate Party on New Year's Day for the Broncos vs Raiders game, starting at 11am! Come and enjoy a poolside party, show your team spirit and participate in the fun events throughout the afternoon (Read more about the Tailgate Party here).



The Shoshone Rose Casino & Hotel is open 24/7 to serve you. Give them a call at 307-206-7000 with your questions or visit them at shoshonerose.com.









