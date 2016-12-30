Tailgate at the all-new Shoshone Rose for the Broncos vs Raiders game

Nothing says "Happy New Year" like Broncos vs Raiders! And of course, the only natural way to celebrate is a poolside tailgate party that spills onto the fire pit patio at the all-new Shoshone Rose Casino & Hotel just outside Lander.

Starting at 11am on New Year's Day YOU are invited to show your team spirit and enjoy a great party with fun events throughout the afternoon.

Best Dressed Fan Contest

Show off your Broncos or Raiders spirit and you could win $100 cash! You must be wearing Broncos or Raiders gear that shows off the team colors and at least one logo. Fans are welcome to use paint, costumes and team gear of any kind. Winners will be determined by fellow tailgaters. The best dressed fan from each team will receive $100 cash!

Noon - Burger Cook-off

Grill and burger meat will be provided. Contestants may bring 2 wet and/or dry seasonings to add to their burger, plus any condiments they wish to use. No meat, such as bacon, will be allowed. Judges will be officials from Fort Washakie and Lander.

1st Place: $100 Cash & Charcoal Grill



2nd Place: $75 Cash & Team Jersey



3rd Place: $50 Cash & Team Mug





1pm - HOCKEY GAME, Broncos Fans Vs Raiders Fans

Trade in your skates for shoes and your puck for a ball and let the SHOW DOWN BEGIN! Sign up, pick your team and take your shot! Everyone who plays in the hocky game will receive a tailgate meal and a team cup.





Then stick around and watch the game from any one of multiple sites on the casino floor.









Coming from out of town? We've got you covered. Our hotel is one of the newest and nicest in Wyoming! Click here to check availability and reserve your room.

Big room discounts for Player's Club Members!!! - just click here to get signed up then call the hotel to get your discounted room reserved (Standard Rooms only, depending on availability).





This is a drug and alcohol free event. Must be 18 years or older to participate. Shoshone Rose Casino & Hotel will not be responsible for accidents, injuries, theft or lack of funds. Rules and Waivers will be handed out at registration for all events.

The Shoshone Rose Casino & Hotel is open 24/7 to serve you. Give them a call at 307-206-7000 with your questions or visit them at shoshonerose.com.












