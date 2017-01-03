January at the Shoshone Rose

January means the start of a new year and new beginnings. The Shoshone Rose Casino is celebrating with fun and exciting events and promotions!

Come and check out everything we've got going on! If you haven't been to see the all-new Casino floor, you're in for a big surprise! Now with over 400 slots, an expanded tables games area, a brand new snack, virgin drink and coffee bar - there's something for everyone.

Senior Monday and Double Point Mondays

Rose Rewards Club Members earn double points all day Monday. PLUS, Seniors receive a meal served 11am - 2pm and $5 Free Play.

Triple Point Tuesday

Rose Rewards Club Members can play and earn TRIPLE points every Tuesday!

Wednesday Wheel Deal

24 Random Hot Seats drawn from 11am to 7pm Wednesdays to Spin the Wheel. Prizes include free play and gift certificates for Deka Guy Hee, casino Snack Bar, Gift Shop and new Hotel.





Thursday Giveaway

Come play on Thursdays to earn a cinch bag, then fill it with; a Mag-Lite flashlight, Multi-Tool, Insulated Vacuum Bottle set or a Stadium Blanket. Participate while limited supplies last.

Free Play Fridays

Play More to Play MORE!

40 earned pts = $5 Free Play



60 earned pts = $10 Free Play



120 earned pts = $25 Free Play





Early Birds Win Crisp Cash Saturdays

Join us Saturday mornings for your first cup of coffee and play for a chance to win one of 9 random hot seats from 8am - 11am. Win up to $100. WE'll have the coffee on!

Also happening every Saturday during the month of January is our "Blizzard of Cash" game. Random Hot Seats will be pulled twice per hour from 3pm - 9pm to equal 48 winners every Saturday!





Coming from out of town?

Our new Hotel is one of the nicest in Wyoming. The "delux" rooms come with an option for fireplaces and jetted tubs and our 2 room suites have balconies that overlook the Wind River Mountains! You can also enjoy our indoor heated pool and hot tub with outdoor seating and fire pits.

Become a Player's Club Member and enjoy $65 standard rooms on weekdays at the hotel and $75 rooms on the weekends. Just click here to get signed up, then call the hotel to get your discounted room reserved (Standard Rooms only, depending on availability).





Come and Celebrate a New Year with us at The Rose!





The Shoshone Rose Casino & Hotel is open 24/7 to serve you. Give them a call at 307-206-7000 with your questions or visit them at shoshonerose.com.









