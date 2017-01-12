Why a "staycation" at The Rose is the mini getaway you need

Are you needing a little getaway but don't want to venture too far from home? A "staycation" at the Shoshone Rose Casino & Hotel located just outside of Lander is the perfect spot! Not only can you indulge in a great meal, but you can also win awesome prizes and get great nightly rates at the hotel if you become a Players Club Card Member!

Start the night out with a fantastic meal at Deka Guy Hee where there are over 20 different Wyoming-sourced, mouth watering, hand-crafted burgers and sandwiches waiting for you. Their menu also boasts great steaks, seafood and pasta dishes. Read more about Deka Guy Hee here.

The interior of Deka Guy Hee looks out onto the Wind River Mountains

After a delicious meal, come and check out everything we've got going on at our all-new Casino floor! We are celebrating the new year with fun and exciting events and promotions this month, including Free Play Fridays, Triple Point Tuesdays and much more! Read all about our January events and promotions here.

It's not a "staycation" unless you stay with us after a night of fun on the slots! Our new Hotel is one of the nicest in Wyoming. The "delux" rooms come with an option for fireplaces and jetted tubs and our 2 room suites have balconies that overlook the Wind River Mountains! You can also enjoy our indoor heated pool and hot tub with outdoor seating and fire pits.

Become a Player's Club Member and enjoy $65 standard rooms on weekdays at the hotel and $75 rooms on the weekends. Just click here to get signed up, then call the hotel to get your discounted room reserved (Standard Rooms only, depending on availability). You will receive FREE Play, special offers and eligibility for plenty of promotions.





Come getaway from it all, eat a great meal, play and stay with us!



The Shoshone Rose Casino & Hotel is open 24/7 to serve you. Give them a call at 307-206-7000 with your questions or visit them at shoshonerose.com.







