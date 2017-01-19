Just over Togwottee lies one of Wyoming's nicest hotels

The Shoshone Rose Casino & Hotel just outside Lander features one of Wyoming's nicest hotels and a spacious new gaming floor that has gorgeous architectural detail and a real Vegas feel. Just come on over the pass and stay with us! We are certain you'll have a great time, just take it from one of our recent customers:



"I really enjoyed my brief stay at this newly built hotel and casino (I think parts of the casino already existed). Great staff. Fun atmosphere….couldn't resist making it our overnight stop on our way from Fort Collins to Jackson Hole. I'm glad we changed plans.” - windsorsinclaire via Trip Advisor

Our all-new hotel destination boasts the best Wyoming has to offer! The Delux room comes with an option for fireplaces and jetted tubs and our 2 room suites have balconies that overlook the Wind River Mountains! You can also enjoy our indoor heated pool and hot tub with outdoor seating and fire pits.



Get Discounted Room Rates! Become a Player's Club Member and enjoy $65 standard rooms on weekdays at the hotel and $75 rooms on the weekends. Just click here to get signed up, then call the hotel to get your discounted room reserved (Standard Rooms only, depending on availability).

The Shoshone Rose Casino & Hotel is open 24/7 to serve you. Give The Rose a call at 307-206-7000 with your questions.









