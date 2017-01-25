"I was so impressed..." Check out these reviews of the all-new Shoshone Rose Casino & Hotel

“Great Hotel...Awesome renovation and beautiful rooms. The casino is fun and has many specials all week. I'm looking forward to coming back soon." - Mike S. via Google Reviews







"I was so impressed by my stay at Shoshone Rose Casino & Hotel! Everything met or exceeded my expectations.... The staff throughout the hotel and casino were all friendly and very helpful and truly wanted to know what I thought of their newly opened facility and what they could do to make my stay better (when is the last time you were asked that?). I will definitely come back to Lander and stay at Shoshone Rose Hotel." - Nan N. via Facebook







"The machines actually seem to pay. Spent a short period of an hour or so on the way to Yellowstone in casual play and won on all three machines I played on; walked out with a few hundred more than I walked in with. A very nice experience." - Richard A. via Google Reviews





These are just some of the great reviews coming in about the new Shoshone Rose Casino & Hotel! Have you had a chance to come see us? Don’t miss all the fun!





If It's Exciting It's Happening at The Rose!

Over 400 new slot machines are on the new gaming floor. For many, one of the best additions to the Rose is a large table games area featuring Black Jack and Texas Hold 'Em.





Something new each month

There's always something new happening each month at the Rose: promotions, giveaways, events and more. Click Here for January's promotions.

Coming up in February we are having a Superbowl party and a Saturday Valentine event on Feb 11.





The new Hotel is one of the nicest in Wyoming:

Deluxe rooms with options for fireplaces and jetted tubs



2 room suites with balconies that overlook the Wind River Mountains



Indoor heated pool and hot tub with outdoor seating and fire pits



24/7 business center



Click here to check availability and rates





The interior of Deka Guy Hee looks out onto the Wind River Mountains



Rose Rewards Club Members earn BIG benefits

HUGE Discounts at the hotel (see below)



Access to special offers, giveaways and coupon mailers



Eligibility for TONS of promotions



The Shoshone Rose wants to show off their new hotel to Rewards Club Members. Right now, members can enjoy a $65 Standard Room, Sunday through Thursday and $75 Standard Rooms, Friday and Saturday. Based on Availability. You will also receive a FREE hot breakfast at Deka Guy Hee when you stay! Members just need to call the hotel at 307-206-7000 for reservations.

What are you waiting for!? Click here to get started.







The Shoshone Rose Casino & Hotel is open 24/7 to serve you. Give them a call at 307-206-7000 with your questions.







