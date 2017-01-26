FREE Play Friday? Here's How

They say the best things in life are free. The all-new Shoshone Rose Casino & Hotel outside Lander is no exception! Being a Rose Rewards Club Member gives you an all-access pass to get more for your play at Wyoming's best Casino and Hotel destination.



40 points = $5 Free Play





60 points = $10 Free Play





100 Points = $25 Free Play





Rose Rewards Club Members earn BIG benefits

HUGE Discounts at the hotel (see below)



Access to special offers, giveaways and coupon mailers



Eligibility for TONS of promotions

The Shoshone Rose wants to show off their new hotel to Rewards Club Members. Right now, members can enjoy a $65 Standard Room, Sunday through Thursday and $75 Standard Rooms, Friday and Saturday. Based on Availability. You will also receive a FREE hot breakfast at Deka Guy Hee when you stay! Members just need to call the hotel at 307-206-7000 for reservations.

What are you waiting for!? Click here to get started.

Over $110,000 paid out in Jackpots to first 2 weeks of October. If It's Exciting It's Happening at The Rose!

The Shoshone Rose Casino & Hotel is open 24/7 to serve you. Give them a call at 307-206-7000 with your questions.

