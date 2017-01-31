Super Bowl Sunday Contests at the Shoshone Rose Casino

Wear your team colors and join us for Super Bowl Sunday activities all day leading up to and during the big game! The Snack Bar will have a tailgate special on the menu and a complimentary Nacho Bar from 4:30pm–6:30pm.





Hot Dog Eating Contest

At 1pm bring your appetite and join us for our Super Bowl Hot Dog Eating Contest. Registration will start at 10am, the first 20 contestants will earn a $15.00 Free Play Voucher and a Super Bowl Souvenir Shirt! The first place winner will receive $200 Cash and second place will receive $100 cash! This is a co-ed event!





Staff VS Customer Grilled Burger Contest

Do you make the perfect grilled burger? Now is your time to show it off! You will face off against our staff’s best burger to see how you stack up. The burger voted the best grilled burger will earn a spot on our menu at Deka Guy Hee for Valentine’s Weekend and $100 Cash! The best burger competition will take place after the Best Dressed Fan is crowned. Registration will be open from 10am-1pm

Philip Robertson/ (CC BY 2.0)

Best Dressed Fan

Represent your favorite team and you could win $200 cash! All contestants who participate in the Best Dressed Fan contest will receive a $15.00 Free Play Voucher. The winner will be determined by a majority vote, First place will receive $200 Cash and Second Place will receive $100 Cash!

Players Club

The first 100 people through the door on Super Bowl Sunday will receive a special Super Bowl Souvenir! Visit Guest Services to receive your Souvenir.

Hot Seats

During the game we will be giving away Hot Seat free play every time a team scores. When a team scores we will draw a hot seat winner who will be awarded free play in the amount of points the scoring team has. That means if the scoring team has 21 points you will receive 21 dollars in free play! Make sure you are carded in while you play to be eligible for this promotion.

Football Boards

Come in during Super Bowl week and get your name and players card number on our Super Bowl Football Board! At the end of each quarter we will be awarding one winner per board a Super Bowl Gift Basket!



