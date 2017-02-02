Love to Win this month at the Rose

Do you love winning prizes? Free play and etc. Don't miss out on any of these events! You could be the lucky winner.





Groundhog’s Day

Whether the groundhog sees his shadow or not this year Shoshone Rose Guest’s will win double on Groundhog’s Day! Every hour from 10am – 8pm. We will be drawing two lucky hot seat winners who will each receive a 20 Free Play Voucher and $20.00 in cash!

Senior Monday

The first Monday of the month we will be offering Senior Monday Rewards! We will be giving away boxes of chocolates to help spread the love. 50 lucky winners will have a prize attached to their box. These prizes are randomly places and will include a chance to win 5, 10 or 15 dollars in free play, Hotel Stays and Dinner Vouchers. These prizes will be offered the first Monday of every month!





Valentine’s Celebration

We are celebrating Valentine's Day Saturday, February 11th for our guests to Love to Win on the casino floor, in our hotel and our restaurant. We will start with Hot Seat Drawings from 12pm – 6:30pm and again from 8pm – 9pm. We have Pendleton Jackets, Pendleton Bears, Valentine’s Dinner and Hotel Romance Packages to give away! Make sure you are carded in while you play to be eligible for these prizes!





Romance Package

Impress your loved one with our Romance Package. This affordable package for 2 comes with a Standard Room with Chocolates and a Corsage, Breakfast and a Prime Rib Dinner Buffet with live music featuring Steve Frame and his Western Rebels. This Romance package is priced at $145 (plus a resort fee) Call today to book your stay! (307) 206-7004 or book online at www.shoshonerose.com using CODE: VAL17.



Make Reservations for our Valentine's Prime Rib Dinner Buffet with live music featuring Steve Frame and his Western Rebels! Dinner and Music is $30/each and you can make your reservations today!

Steve Frame, performing with his Western Rebels on Feb 11th at the Shoshone Rose





Love to Earn and Win Box of Chocolates

When you come in and earn points February 12th – 14th and earn 150 player points you will walk out the door with a box of chocolates just in time for Valentine’s Day!





Night Owl Love to Win Cash Hot Seats

We are kicking off our Mardi Gras Celebration early with 2 Saturday Night Quick Cash Hot Seat Events. Join us on February 18th and February 25 and bring your Mardi Gras beads! We will be giving away $100 cash hot seats every 5 minutes from 10pm – Midnight!

Mardi Gras

Join us for Mardi Gras where we will be handing out beads and Hot Seats! We will draw a Hot Seat Winner every hour from 12pm – 7pm and they will win a variety of prizes including Free Play, Dinner at Deka Guy Hee and Hotel Stays!















