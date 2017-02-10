February at the Shoshone Rose

Come and check out everything we've got going on. If you haven't been to see the all-new Casino floor, you're in for a big surprise! Now with over 400 slots, an expanded tables games area, a brand new snack, virgin drink and coffee bar - there's something for everyone.











Valentines Celebration - Saturday, Feb. 11th

In true Shoshone Rose fashion, the crew at Shoshone Rose Hotel & Casino have gone over and beyond to make this weekend a blast with plenty of delicious food, entertainment and of course, opportunities to WIN!

This Saturday, February 11th

WIN - with Hot Seat Drawings from 12pm - 6:30pm and again from 8pm - 9pm!

WIN - with our Valentine's Day Romance Package. This Package is good for the night of Saturday, February 11th only! Click Here for details.

WIN - with a Dinner and a Show Special this Saturday, February 11th only! Click Here for details.

The fun doesn't have to end there!

When you come in between February 12th - 14th and earn 150 player points you will walk out the door with a box of chocolates just in time for Valentine’s Day!







Mardi Gras Celebration, February 18th, February 25th, and February 28th

Saturday Night Owl Cash Hot Seats

We are kicking off our Mardi Gras Celebration early with 2 Saturday Night Quick Cash Hot Seat Events. Join us on February 18th and February 25th and bring your Mardi Gras beads! We will be giving away $100 cash hot seats every 5 minutes from 10pm – Midnight. To put it into perspective, that's 12 winners per hour!

Tuesday Mardi Gras Celebration

Join us for Mardi Gras where we will be handing out beads and Hot Seats! We will draw a Hot Seat Winner every hour from 12pm – 7pm. We have a variety of prizes; including Free Play, Dinner at Deka Guy Hee and Hotel Stays! As always, make sure you are carded in to be eligible for prizes.





More ways to WIN...

We're all about rewarding our loyal customers with weekly deals and opportunities for you to WIN. Join our FREE Rewards Club to start experiencing the benefits of being 'in the club.'

Double Point Monday

Rose Rewards Club Members earn double points all day Monday.

Triple Point Tuesday

Rose Rewards Club Members can play and earn TRIPLE points every Tuesday!

Not a Rose Rewards Club Member yet? Click Here to learn more.

Free Play Fridays

Play More to Play MORE!

40 earned pts = $5 Free Play



60 earned pts = $10 Free Play



120 earned pts = $25 Free Play





Need a Getaway or Staycation?



Our new Hotel is one of the nicest in Wyoming. The "delux" rooms come with an option for fireplaces and jetted tubs and our 2 room suites have balconies that overlook the Wind River Mountains! You can also enjoy our indoor heated pool and hot tub with outdoor seating and fire pits.

Join the Club to Stay for Less

Become a Player's Club Member and enjoy $65 standard rooms on weekdays at the hotel and $75 rooms on the weekends. Just click here to get signed up, then call the hotel to get your discounted room reserved (Standard Rooms only, depending on availability).







