Light up Fat Tuesday with a winning weekend at the Rose

The Shoshone Rose Casino & Hotel just outside of Lander, WY is kicking off Mardi Gras early with a Saturday night quick cash hot seat event -- Night Owl Hot Seats. Join us on February 25th where we will give away $100 cash hot seats every 5 minutes from 10 p.m. to midnight!



Plans for Mardi Gras? Join us at The Rose on February 28th for our Mardi Gras Celebration! We'll be handing out beads and Hot Seats every hour from 12pm-7pm. Prizes include: Free Play, Dinner at Deka Guy Hee and Hotel Stays.

Come and celebrate Mardi Gras and stay with us over the weekend! Our all-new hotel destination boasts the best Wyoming has to offer! The Delux room comes with an option for fireplaces and jetted tubs and our 2 room suites have balconies that overlook the Wind River Mountains! You can also enjoy our indoor heated pool and hot tub with outdoor seating and fire pits.

Get Discounted Room Rates when you become a Player's Club Member! Enjoy $65 standard rooms on weekdays at the hotel and $75 rooms on the weekends. Just click here to get signed up, then call the hotel to get your discounted room reserved (Standard Rooms only, depending on availability).

The Shoshone Rose Casino & Hotel is open 24/7 to serve you. Give them a call at 307-206-7000 with your questions.









