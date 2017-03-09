Feeling Lucky? Countless ways to win at the Rose this March 

Do you love winning prizes? Free play and etc. Don't miss out on any of these events! You could be the lucky winner.

St. Patrick’s Day Lucky Loot Giveaway

Join us St. Patrick’s Day for our Lucky Loot giveaway! Win your share of $2500 cash! One lucky hot seat winner will be drawn every hour from 12pm-10pm. Each winner will get to choose one of 21 envelopes at the players club, which will contain a cash prize up to $500!





Pick Your Trip Giveaway in March

Do you know what is better than a trip giveaway on the gaming floor? Getting to pick your trip! That’s right, we are giving one lucky patron the chance to pick from one of five great trips when they win the grand prize on March 25th! Start earning your entries March 1st for this Trip Madness giveaway. Click here for details.





It's March Madness at the Rose

March Madness Basketballs



March Madness is coming to the gaming floor every Thursday in March. Earn points while you play to win a Shoshone Rose logo mini basketball! 60 points = 1 Basketball. Limit 2 Basketballs per day.

Monday Money Madness

Every Monday in March is Monday Money Madness. Every hour from 6pm-10pm one lucky hot seat winner will win mad cash in the amount of $200 dollars! You must be carded in and actively playing to be eligible for this promotion.





Men's Night Out



Sunday night is Men’s night all month on the gaming floor. Starting at 5pm the first 25 men to come through the door to visit the players club will earn one free spin on the wheel for great prizes including Dinner at Deka Guy Hee, Hotel Stays, Free Play and much more!

Ladies Night Tuesdays

Ladies night all month on the gaming floor. Starting at 5pm the first 25 ladies to come through the door to visit the players club will earn one free spin on the wheel for great prizes including Dinner at Deka-Guy Hee, Hotel Stays, Free Play and much more! After that, every hour from 6pm-10pm we will have exclusive hot seat drawings for cash! Every 30 minutes from 6pm-10pm we will draw one lucky lady who will win $100 cash!





Steak Night Wednesdays



Wednesday nights in March You can order our delicious 14oz New York Steak including the sides and a drink for $12.95. This offer is only available to players club members!

Senior Rewards Day

The first Monday of the month we will be offering Senior Monday Rewards! Along with your meal and free play we will be giving away Lucky chocolate coins! 50 lucky winners will have a prize attached to their chocolate coin which will be revealed when they pick up their chocolate coin. These prizes are randomly placed and will include a chance to win 5, 10 or 15 dollars in free play, Hotel Stays and Dinner Vouchers at Deka Guy Hee! Make sure you join us on Senior Day for a free meal and chance to win some great prizes! These prizes will be offered the first Monday of every month! The 50 prizes are randomly placed. This is an exclusive offer for our senior day participants.

Free Play Fridays

Every Friday from 10:00am to 11:00pm. All FREE Play expires at Midnight.

Play More to Play MORE!

40 earned pts = $5 Free Play



60 earned pts = $10 Free Play



120 earned pts = $25 Free Play





Coming from out of town?

Our new Hotel is one of the nicest in Wyoming. The "deluxe" rooms come with an option for fireplaces and jetted tubs and our 2 room suites have balconies that overlook the Wind River Mountains! You can also enjoy our indoor heated pool and hot tub with outdoor seating and fire pits.

Become a Player's Club Member and enjoy $65 standard rooms on weekdays at the hotel and $75 rooms on the weekends. Just click here to get signed up, then call the hotel to get your discounted room reserved (Standard Rooms only, depending on availability).

The Shoshone Rose Casino & Hotel is open 24/7 to serve you. Give them a call at 307-206-7000 with your questions or visit them at shoshonerose.com.









