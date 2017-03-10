Every Sunday is "Men's Night" at The Rose

(Fremont County, Wyo.) - During the month of March, every Sunday night is Men’s Night at the Shoshone Rose Casino and Hotel. Starting at 5pm the first 25 men to come through the door to visit the players club will earn one free spin on the wheel for great prizes!

You could Win:

Dinner at Deka Guy Hee



Hotel Stays



Free Play and much more!



Pick your lucky machine! From 6pm-10pm we will have men's only hot seat drawings for cash. Every 30 minutes we will draw one lucky man who will win $100 cash! Stop by The Rose this Sunday and every Sunday after during the month of March and enjoy a 'Guys Night Out'!

The Shoshone Rose Casino & Hotel is open 24/7 to serve you. Give them a call at 307-206-7000 with your questions or visit them at shoshonerose.com.










