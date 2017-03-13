"Pick Your Trip Giveaway" at The Rose

(Fremont County, Wyo.) - Do you know what is better than a trip giveaway on the gaming floor? Getting to pick your trip! That’s right, we are giving one lucky patron the chance to pick their trip when they win the grand prize on March 25th!





The lucky winner will get to choose from one of these five great trips:

For the Wine Enthusiast and a taste for fine wine and romance, this package is for you:



Roundtrip airfare for 2



3 nights accommodations



Hot Air Balloon Ride, Private Winery Tours and Tastings



Chauffeur, Meritage Resort and Spa





If you love fishing in Wyoming, you'll love deep sea fishing on the coast!

Roundtrip airfare for 4 adults to Tampa, St. Petersburg or Miami



3 nights accommodations



2 days light tackle sports fishing





There is no other place in the world where you can drive a bulldozer, crush a car, and then finish off with a ride in a fire truck!



Roundtrip airfare for 2 in Oklahoma



4 days with 3 nights accommodations



Ultimate extreme sandbox adventure or Spa adventure excursion



$500 spending cash





Have you ever wanted to drive an armored vehicle or tank in real life? Well, here's your chance!!



Roundtrip airfare for 2



4 days with 3 nights accommodations



Safety/History/ Tank driving/ Shop and equipment tour



$500 spending cash





If sports are your thing, how about this dream getaway trip to the NCAA Final Four!

Roundtrip airfare for 2 in Arizona



4 nights accommodations



2 lower level tickets to semis on 4/1 and Championship on 4/3





Start earning your entries NOW for this Trip Madness Giveaway! Make sure you are carded in while you play because you will earn one entry for every 50 points you earn! Earn entries Sunday – Thursday every week leading up to our grand prize giveaway.

That’s not all! We are also giving away bonus entries the day of the promotion! Make sure you are actively playing Saturday, March 25th from 12pm-9:30pm because we are giving away bonus hot seat entries every half hour. Each winner will be given one bonus entry to our grand prize giveaway AND $100 cash! Our grand prize winner will be drawn from all entries earned on Saturday March 25th at 10pm. You must be present to win this grand prize.



