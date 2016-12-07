Casper's four-legged champion

In November Casper business owners Garrett and Kristina Neufeld traveled to Dubuque, Iowa to compete in an extremely competitive athletic event. American Ninja Warrior trials? A triathlon?

"Way cooler than any of that," says Garrett. "Dock Dogs is what we're all about." The Neufelds, owners of Casper's Sit Means Sit Dog Training, took their own pup Aries to compete in the Dock Dogs 2016 World Championships.

According to their website, Dock Dogs is "The World's Premier Canine Aquatics Competition." Simply put, all different breeds of dogs compete in 3 different "waves" of competition: Extreme Vertical, Big Air and Speed Retrieve. Not quite sure what that might look like? Check out Aries final Big Air "grab" in this video shot by Garret in Dubuque:

Over the summer, through their business, the Neufelds organized a Dock Dogs event in Casper. The event was one of the largest in Dock Dogs history and was given the honor of being a Wild Car Event. Meaning that top dogs can qualify for World Championships. Aries snagged an invite to Worlds for Speed Retrieve after competing in Casper. Nationally ranked in Extreme Vertical, Aries was invited to Dubuque for both events.

"Casper has been so good to us with Sit Means Sit and K-9 Corral, we really wanted to do something awesome for Casper, " said Kristina. "Aries placing and getting the invites was pretty big icing on the cake."

Kristina and Aries getting ready to head to Dubuque

"All the travel and nights in hotels would have been worth it even if we placed dead last," Garrett announced. "But Aries wasn't even close to last. He did really well."

Aries represented Casper well and placed 13th out of 41 dogs in Speed Retrieve and ended up 9th out of 20 in Extreme Vertical. Overall a really good performance for Aries' first trip to a big event like World Championships. "And this was just our first trip. We'll bring home a first place finish for Casper one of these days," they said together.

Kristina with Aries at World Championships

Between running a successful business, attending national business conferences, helping other businesses grow through consulting and being active in the community, the Neufelds are busy - but Dock Dogs never takes a back seat. Stay tuned for a trophy in the near future!

Garrett with Grant Elementary students

