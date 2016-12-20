Sit Means Sit Dog Training Gives Back With "Holiday Pet Photo Fundraiser"

Sit Means Sit Dog Training is capturing the true meaning of Christmas this Holiday Season. We see the importance of giving to those in need in our community that have given so much to us this past year. "We aren't only here to help people with their dog problems, we are also here to help the community expand and grow together," said Garrett Neufeld, Sit Means Sit Dog Training Owner.



So, in our efforts to spread the Holiday Cheer, Sit Means Sit Dog Training is holding a "Holiday Pet Photo Contest" and all proceeds will be donated to the Youth For Christ Charity in Casper and we can't do it without your help!





We will donate...

$1 for every HOLIDAY PET PHOTO SUBMISSION on Sit Means Sit Facebook Page

on Sit Means Sit Facebook Page $1 for every SHARE of Holiday Pet Photo on the Sit Means Sit Facebook Page



of Holiday Pet Photo on the Sit Means Sit Facebook Page $2 for every LIKE on a Holiday Pet Photo on the Sit Means Sit Facebook Page



Help us give back this Holiday Season -- to our community, our families, our HOME. Our goal for donation is $1,000.

Help us give back this Holiday Season -- to our community, our families, our HOME. Our goal for donation is $1,000.









About The Youth For Christ Charity

Youth For Christ Charity reaches young people everywhere, working together with the local church and other like-minded partners to raise up lifelong followers of Jesus who lead by their godliness in lifestyle, devotion to prayer and the Word of God, passion for sharing the love of Christ and commitment to social involvement.



Every day at thousands of community centers, high schools, middle schools, juvenile institutions, coffee shops, and local hangouts, YFC staff and volunteers meet with young people who need Jesus.



