You "Like" and We Give. Help Sit Means Sit meet their goal of donating up to $1,000 to a local charity.

Sit Means Sit Dog Training is capturing the true meaning of Christmas this Holiday Season. We see the importance of giving to those in need in our community that have given so much to us this past year. "We aren't only here to help people with their dog problems, we are also here to help the community expand and grow together," said Garrett Neufeld, Sit Means Sit Dog Training Owner.

So, in our efforts to spread the Holiday Cheer, Sit Means Sit Dog Training is holding a "Holiday Pet Photo Contest" and all proceeds will be donated to the Youth For Christ Charity in Casper and we can't do it without your help!







We will donate...

$1 for every HOLIDAY PET PHOTO SUBMISSION on Sit Means Sit Facebook Page



$1 for every SHARE of Holiday Pet Photo on the Sit Means Sit Facebook Page



$2 for every LIKE on a Holiday Pet Photo on the Sit Means Sit Facebook Page







Here's how you can help us...

1. SUBMIT your holiday pet photo on Sit Means Sit Central Wyoming's Facebook page above = +$1

AND/OR

2. SHARE your or a friend's Holiday Pet Photo. Encourage all your friends to Like = +$2 for every "Like"

AND/OR

3. LIKE the adorable photos already submitted in our Holiday Album below and = +$2 for every "Like."









Help us give back this Holiday Season -- to our community, our families, our HOME. Our goal for donation is $1,000.

Come on Casper! Just click the Facebook Post above: Submit your photo, share others and like them all!



