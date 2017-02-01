Celebrate the season of ice and snow at the Pinedale Winter Carnival 

(Pinedale, Wyo.) - Coming this President's Day Feb. 17-20th, 2017, Pinedale Winter Carnival returns to celebrate the season of ice and snow!

There is a variety of events that are fun for the whole family! Events include snow sculpture, live music, pancake breakfast, ski-joring, snow mobile speed runs, downhill ski-racing, cardboard sled derby, cornhole tournament, and snow plane expo.

Pre-registration is required to compete in most events, spectators are free to most events!

For registration and up-to-date events schedule go to www.mainstreetpinedale.com

If you are 50 years or older the Wyoming Senior Games is also taking place this weekend visit www.wyseniorolympics.com



Lodging is available at www.visitpinedale.org. Many are offering discounts so be sure to let them know you are coming for Winter Carnival!





This event is generously sponsored by:





Town of Pinedale



Tesoro Logistics



Castlerock Dodge



Pinedale Travel & Tourism



Sublette County Recreation Board



Ultra Petroleum



Wind River Brewing Co. and many more!





Join us in Pinedale for an action packed weekend of ridiculously fun winter sports!



