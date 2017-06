Photo By BLM [CC BY-SA 2.0 or Public domain], via Wikimedia Commons - Text added

(Riverton, Wyo.) - Sponsored by the Hillcrest Baptist Church, the 6th Annual Wild Game Dinner will feature multiple wild game dishes, door prizes for young and old, and fellowship.

The event is free and will be held on March 18th at the Fremont Center in Riverton, WY. Doors open at 5:30pm and dinner will start at 6:00pm. Come and enjoy food, fun, family and fellowship!

For more information call 307-856-3635, 307-851-9303 or email hillcrestsouthern1954@gmail.com.