h/t snowexproducts.com

(Riverton, Wyo.) - For those who have large driveways, walkways and a lot of sidewalk, a plow can make all the difference when removing snow. Stotz Equipment carries SnowEx plows that fit trucks, skid steers and UTV's.



SnowEx equipment has no engines, pulleys, sprockets, belts or chains. Their electric drives combined with the patented auger systems feature fewer moving parts, meaning much less can go wrong when you're on the job!



Stotz Equipment is located at 10801 Hwy 789 in Riverton, WY 82501

307-856-4831



www.stotzequipment.com