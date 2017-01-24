5 Pros to Purchasing a Snowblower with Stotz Equipment

(Fremont County, Wyo.) - We needed it, we wanted it and well, we got it! This snow is heavy and with the temperatures as low as they are, it will be around for awhile. Being that it's only January, we still have a couple months left of winter and more snow storms ahead!

Snow removal can be a daunting task if you only have a shovel. So if you are on the fence about buying a snowblower, here are Stotz Equipment's 5 advantages to having one:

1. You don't have to rely on a contractors schedule! Having your own snowblower to easily remove snow off of your business or home driveway is convenient and you can do it on your own time

2. Snowblowing is easy! Not only are snowblowers easy to operate, they are easy on your back as well.

3. Snowblowers are time savers! Most snowblowers can clear an 80 by 20 ft. driveway in about half of the time it takes to clear it with a shovel (depending on how much snow has accumulated).

4. Snowblowers clear the snow better! Using a snowblower will cleanly clear off the snow on your driveway, right down to the concrete. You don't have to worry about excess snow on your driveway forming into slick ice.

5. They are on SALE at Stotz Equipment! We have marked the prices down on our snowblowers from $100-$650 depending on the model! There are 6 left, so hurry in!





Stotz Equipment 10801 Hwy 789 Riverton, WY 82501 307-856-4831