Give the gift of a Wyoming book!

Jon R Horton, aka J Royal Horton, who was born in Afton and grew up in Kemmerer, was one of those kids who read under the covers by flashlight and devoured the library’s fiction stacks while dreaming of being a writer. After a year as an honors student in English at the University of Wyoming he served in the U.S. Air Force as a Russian linguist and intelligence analyst while stationed in Germany.

He earned a B.A. in Russian Language and Literature from California State University, Northridge then later entered the Doctorate of Arts program at Idaho State University as an English major. But the rancor of the academic gender wars inspired a career move into international oil exploration during the 1975 Overthrust oil boom in the Jackson area. He eventually became a Helicopter Operations Safety and Security Supervisor specializing in ops by crews working in the remotest parts of Mexico and South America, the Middle East, and Africa. For additional information follow his blog @ jroyalhorton.net.

After retiring, Jon had time to write in earnest, and five novels have been published, all of them available on Amazon (click here to check out his books). Learn more about his books in this video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cYMXD3IF4f8

The fourth in the mystery series Murder on the Red Desert will be available June 2017.

Expect the unexpected in Horton’s noir works. Their action ranges from the romance of long-lost love and revenge murder in Jackson through blood ritual in the mountains of Wyoming and Mexico in Murder in the Tetons, to wildly messianic religion in Murder in Moab.